Love jihad helpline: Pralhad Joshi seeks probe into bomb threat to Sri Rama Sena

Hubballi, (Karnataka): Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, on Saturday demanded a probe into bomb threats allegedly issued to the Sri Rama Sena for opening helplines for victims of ‘love jihad’.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Saturday, Joshi said, “The closure of Facebook accounts of Sri Rama Sena is wrong. It is also wrong to issue bomb threats. Violence isn’t right always. The state government should investigate the matter.”

Earlier, addressing the media, Gangadhar Kulkarni, a senior Sri Rama Sena leader stated that after they began a campaign against ‘love jihad’ by opening a helpline on May 29, bomb threats and life threats were given.

The Sena has got more than 170 such calls already and the threat calls are made through internet, he alleged.

The Facebook accounts of all Sri Rama Sena members and the main page have been closed for the last two days, Kulkarni alleged.

“We don’t know whether this was done by jihadis or the government. This has been done to prevent the awareness campaign on love jihad by us,” Kulkarni slammed.

“All Facebook accounts should be allowed to operate, failing which, statewide protests would be launched,” Kulkarni warned.