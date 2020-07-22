Low-lying Areas Flooded, Traffic Woes Return as Heavy Rains Drench Delhi

Heavy Rains in Delhi: A fresh spell of rains drenched the national capital on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Centre said the rains covered most parts of Delhi and the adjoining areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The rains inundated low-lying areas and key traffic intersections in the city.

Residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles wading through waterlogged areas.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had predicted widespread rainfall with "isolated heavy to very heavy rain" in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The rainfall intensity and distribution are very likely to decrease significantly Thursday onwards, the IMD had said.

The convergence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea is likely to continue over northwest India for another two-three days, weather experts said.

The monsoon though is also running through the region. These two factors together led to moderate to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, they said. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded moderate rainfall at most places.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 24.8 mm rainfall on Tuesday.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy, according to the IMD.

At least four people died on Sunday as heavy rains lashed the city, inundating low-lying areas and bringing traffic to a standstill on important road stretches.