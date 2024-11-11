Low-Pressure Area in the Southwest Bay of Bengal: Heavy Rains Expected in Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka, and Coastal Regions

Live
Just In
A low-pressure area has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal and is moving towards the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.
A low-pressure area has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal and is moving towards the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. The system is associated with a surface circulation, and meteorologists predict that it will bring heavy rains to the region over the next few days.
The low-pressure area, which is currently located off the southern coast of India, is expected to intensify, bringing significant rainfall to the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. Additionally, an elongated trough extending from the northern coast to the western Bay of Bengal will further contribute to widespread rains in several areas.
Particularly, the southern coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, as well as Rayalaseema, are likely to experience continuous rainfall over the next three days. This weather system is expected to bring moderate to heavy showers, which could lead to localised flooding and disruptions in daily life.
Weather experts have advised residents in the affected areas to remain cautious, especially near coastal zones, as rough seas and strong winds are also anticipated. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and updates will be provided as the system develops.