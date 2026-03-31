LPG Booking Exposes Ex-Army Captain On The Run For 4 Years In Wife’s Murder Case

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested former Army captain Sandeep Tomar, who had been on the run for four years in connection with his wife’s murder. Investigators traced him to Madhya Pradesh’s Pandhurna district, with a routine LPG cylinder booking playing a crucial role in locating him.

Tomar had been absconding since the Punjab and Haryana High Court upheld his life sentence in the case. His arrest came after a sustained investigation that combined financial tracking and intelligence inputs.

The case gained momentum after Tomar’s father-in-law approached the court seeking action against him. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Superintendent of Police Aaswant Singh, was formed to trace the fugitive officer.

With assistance from National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), investigators accessed Tomar’s PAN details, which helped identify bank accounts linked to him. Analysis of these accounts revealed a steady salary credit from a private firm, along with a mobile number that placed him in Pandhurna.

However, his exact location remained unclear until police spotted a transaction related to an LPG cylinder booking from Bharat Gas. By contacting the local gas agency, officials traced the delivery address to a rented accommodation—ultimately leading to Tomar’s arrest.

He was subsequently brought back to Punjab with support from Madhya Pradesh Police. Authorities said Tomar had frequently changed locations across the country to evade capture.

Tomar, who had served with 12 Bihar and was posted at Abohar Cantonment, was convicted in 2014 for strangling his wife Shweta and attempting to stage the crime as a suicide. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, dismissed from service, and lodged in Ferozepur jail.

After securing bail in 2019, he went absconding when the High Court upheld his conviction in 2022. His arrest now brings an end to a prolonged manhunt, highlighting how digital trails and routine transactions can play a decisive role in tracking fugitives.