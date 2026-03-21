LPG crunch continues, but panic buying eases

NEW DELHI: LPG supply crunch continued for the third straight week on Friday, but there was some easing in bookings for refills, in signs of things slowly crawling towards normalcy.

However, concerns persist as supply restrictions on commercial consumers, including hotels, remain in place due to ongoing disruptions in input supplies caused by the West Asia conflict.

The war in the Middle East, triggered by the US and Israel attacks on Iran, has led to the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz -- the critical shipping lane through which India gets 60 per cent of its imports.

The overnight wiping away of such large volumes led to the government prioritising supplies to domestic household kitchens. Supplies to commercial establishments were initially stopped, but later restored to a fifth of their requirement.