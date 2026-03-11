LPG Shortage Hits Restaurants Across India, Bengaluru’s Iconic Dosa Outlets Cut Menus

A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is beginning to disrupt restaurant operations across India, forcing eateries in major cities to scale back menus and explore alternative cooking methods.

Restaurant owners in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram say the supply of commercial cylinders has dropped sharply as authorities prioritise domestic LPG distribution for households.

However, the Central government and oil companies have maintained that there is adequate stock and have announced plans to increase LPG production by around 10% to stabilise supply.

Many restaurants have started introducing “crisis menus” that focus on dishes requiring less gas or shorter cooking times. Some establishments are also shifting temporarily to electric cookers, induction stoves and coal-based tandoors to continue operations.

Restaurant owners say cuisines that require high flames—particularly Pan-Asian and Oriental dishes—are among the worst affected because induction cooking cannot replicate the same heat intensity.

The shortage has been particularly visible in Bengaluru, where several restaurants have begun rationing gas usage. Owners say they have been receiving only a fraction of their usual LPG supply since March 9.

One of the city’s iconic eateries, Vidyarthi Bhavan, has already reduced the number of burners used for preparing dosas in order to stretch the remaining cylinders.

The restaurant typically prepares between 1,800 and 2,000 dosas on a weekday. Operators say dosa preparation consumes a large amount of gas, making it difficult to sustain normal operations during the shortage.

Hospitality industry representatives warn that if supply disruptions continue, many restaurants may be forced to shut down temporarily.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has advised member establishments to conserve fuel, rationalise menus and consider reducing operating hours until the supply situation improves.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking urgent intervention to restore commercial LPG supplies in the state.

Industry bodies say a prolonged shortage could affect not only restaurants but also hostels, catering services and event venues that rely heavily on commercial LPG for food preparation.

Restaurant operators also warn that the disruption has encouraged black-market activity, with some cylinders reportedly being sold at prices significantly higher than the official rate.

With supply still uncertain, many eateries across the country are now preparing contingency plans to keep kitchens running while waiting for normal LPG deliveries to resume.