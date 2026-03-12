LPG shortage in most States: U'khand readies firewood supply

New Delhi/Dehradun: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and the resulting disruption in gas supplies, the Uttarakhand government has begun preparations to provide firewood for commercial use if required. Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said the current situation resembles a crisis scenario.

To address the situation, instructions have been issued to the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation to ensure the availability of wood so that businesses can use it as an alternative fuel in case the gas shortage worsens.

Panic triggered among customers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of UP, with many rushing to gas agency distribution centres to collect cylinders.

Goa's tourism industry is grappling with an unexpected challenge as several restaurants fear closure due to concerns over the shortage of commercial cooking gas cylinders. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that he will discuss the issue with the Union Petroleum Minister.

Disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has begun to hit businesses across Rajasthan, where hotels, restaurants, factories, wedding caterers and tourism establishments have started facing difficulties in running daily operations.

Hotels in Puducherry are faced with the risk of closure following non-availability of commercial LPG cylinders as alternative measures may not help tide over the situation in this tourist hub, industry insiders said on Wednesday.