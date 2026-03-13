LPG stocks are sufficient: Patra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Thursday advised people not to panic over the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrol and diesel across the State, assuring that there is sufficient stock of these fuels.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan here to review the availability and supply chain of LPG, petrol and diesel across the State. “The minister conducted a thorough review of the distribution process to LPG distributors and retail outlets, directing officials to remain vigilant so that consumers do not face any hardship. To ensure seamless monitoring, district collectors have been instructed to submit daily reports on the supply situation in their respective regions,” according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Patra assured the public that there is adequate stock of cooking gas and fuel available in the State. He advised the people of Odisha not to succumb to panic or anxiety regarding the supply situation. Addressing global concerns, the minister urged residents to remain alert but calm despite the ongoing developments in West Asia.

Patra also issued a stern warning against black marketing and hoarding, stating that departmental officers have been deployed to conduct raids. He further instructed that strict legal action be taken immediately upon receiving reports of such illegal activities.

The meeting was attended by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Supplies Department; K Sudarshan Chakraborty, Managing Director of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation; and senior officials of the department, along with representatives from major oil and fuel marketing companies including IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, Reliance and GAIL.

Singh said that collectors of each district have been directed to provide daily reports on the requirement and availability of LPG, petrol and diesel. Marketing officers have also been tasked with monitoring sensitive government institutions such as SCB Medical College in Cuttack and various educational institutions. Singh reaffirmed that the State government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that domestic consumers do not face disruptions in their daily lives. Meanwhile, despite repeated assurances by the State government regarding adequate stock, some residents and hotel owners across the State have complained about a shortage of LPG.