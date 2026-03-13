LPG Supply Crisis Forces India To Temporarily Return To Kerosene And Coal For Cooking

India has temporarily allowed the use of kerosene and coal as alternative cooking fuels due to disruptions in LPG supply caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict. The crisis intensified after shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was affected, a route that previously carried a large portion of India’s crude oil, LPG, and natural gas imports.

To address the situation, the central government has increased the allocation of kerosene to states, adding 48,000 kilolitres to the regular supply for household cooking. At the same time, restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments have been permitted to use alternative fuels such as biomass, RDF pellets, and coal for a limited period to reduce pressure on LPG demand.

The disruption led oil companies to prioritise domestic LPG consumption, particularly for households, hospitals, and essential services, while restricting supply to commercial sectors. Panic buying and a sudden surge in bookings also contributed to the temporary shortage.

To manage demand, the government has extended the LPG refill booking gap for rural consumers to 45 days. Officials clarified that petrol and diesel supplies across the country remain stable, and fuel stations continue to operate normally without shortages.

India, the world’s third-largest crude oil importer, relies heavily on foreign sources for energy. Although the Strait of Hormuz disruption created supply challenges, the government stated that the country has diversified its crude imports across multiple nations, helping maintain overall fuel availability. Meanwhile, authorities are increasing domestic LPG production and securing alternative shipments from countries such as the United States, Canada, Norway, Algeria, and Russia.

Officials have also warned against panic booking and hoarding, stating that supply chains remain functional and that the temporary measures are meant to ensure that essential household needs are met during the global energy disruption.