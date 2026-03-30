Lt Gen PP Singh steps down as Vice Chief of Army Staff, lays wreath at National War Memorial

Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh on Monday relinquished the appointment of Vice Chief of the Army Staff, marking the end of his tenure in one of the Indian Army’s top leadership positions.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, “Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh relinquished the appointment of Vice Chief of the Army Staff, VCOAS.”

Following the ceremonial tradition, Lt Gen Singh paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He also reviewed a Guard of Honour at South Block.

An alumnus of La Martiniere College, Lucknow University, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Lt Gen Singh has had a distinguished military career spanning several decades.

During his service, he participated in key military operations, including Operation Pawan, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Orchid, and held multiple tenures in Operation Rakshak, gaining extensive operational experience in diverse terrains and conflict zones.

Over the course of his career, Lt Gen Singh held several important command and staff assignments.

He commanded a Special Forces unit in the Kashmir Valley as well as along the Line of Control, and later led an Infantry Brigade and a Mountain Division during Operation Snow Leopard along the Line of Actual Control.

He also served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of a Corps headquartered in Himachal Pradesh, where he was responsible for strategically significant areas including Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot.

Officials noted that he possesses deep operational insight and a strong understanding of dynamics along both the western and northern borders.

Lt Gen Singh has undergone several prestigious training programmes, including the Staff Course at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, the Higher Defence Management Course at the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, and the Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration at the Indian Institute of Public Administration.

Academically, he holds a Master’s degree in Management Studies from Osmania University and a Master of Philosophy degree from Panjab University.

In recognition of his distinguished service to the nation, Lt Gen Singh has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal as well as a Bar to the Sena Medal.