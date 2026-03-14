Lucknow cracks down on LPG black marketing; 1,483 locations raided, six arrested

New Delhi: Authorities in Lucknow launched a large-scale crackdown on the alleged black marketing of cooking gas cylinders, conducting raids at 1,483 locations across the city and arresting six individuals, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department in coordination with the district administration as part of efforts to curb illegal hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders during the ongoing supply concerns.

According to an official statement issued by the Government of Uttar Pradesh late on Friday night, the raids were conducted simultaneously across multiple areas of the city following reports that some traders and individuals were illegally storing and selling domestic LPG cylinders at inflated prices.

During the inspections, authorities checked warehouses, distribution points and suspected storage locations to ensure that LPG cylinders meant for domestic use were not being diverted into the black market. Officials said strict action would be taken against those found violating supply regulations.

“As part of the operation, 24 FIRs were registered against individuals allegedly involved in illegal storage and black marketing of LPG cylinders,” the statement said.

Authorities added that the crackdown aims to protect consumers from exploitation and ensure the smooth supply of cooking gas to households. Officials have also warned that further inspections will continue in the coming days to prevent hoarding and illegal trade of LPG cylinders.

The administration has urged residents to report any suspicious sale or storage of LPG cylinders so that enforcement teams can take immediate action.

Similar enforcement drives have also been conducted earlier in the day in other parts of the country. In Chhattisgarh, authorities recently seized 741 LPG cylinders from 102 locations during raids carried out by the state Food Department and district administrations to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, officials uncovered a case of illegal gas cylinder storage in the Worli area. Authorities raided a residential location where cylinders were allegedly being illegally refilled and sold at higher prices in the black market. Police seized several filled and empty cylinders along with a transport vehicle and registered a case in connection with the incident.

Officials across states say such operations are being intensified to prevent illegal LPG trading and ensure that essential cooking gas supplies reach consumers safely and without disruption.



