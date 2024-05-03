Lucknow: Hope Lord Ram, Lord Shiv give Cong sense says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus with his recent remarks on Lord Ram and Shivam.

At a rally in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday in support of a party candidate Shivkumar Dahariya, Kharge said, “His name is Shivkumar. He can compete with Ram because he is Shiva.” “I am also Mallikarjun. Main bhi Shiv hoon,” he said.



Mallikarjun is another name for Lord Shiva. The UP chief minister said that the party is facing significant setbacks in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is resorting to disparaging the beliefs of the Hindu majority community to vent its frustration over impending defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.



Congress president’s derogatory remarks are a “new beginning of the party’s downfall,” he said.

“The Congress’s history is replete with such actions. Yet, during elections, such behaviour becomes conspicuous. By bringing up such issues, the Congress is not only disrespecting the faith of India but also hurting the sentiments of the majority community,” Adityanath said .

He condemned the attempt to pit Lord Ram against Lord Shiva in speeches of Congress leaders. “Lord Ram and Lord Shiva hold significant reverence within their worship practices.

In Ramcharitmanas, there are instances where Lord Ram worships Lord Shiva and vice versa, illustrating their mutual respect and complementarity”, he said. “Our scriptures bear testimony to the fact that betrayal of either Lord Shiva or Lord Ram inevitably leads to defeat and downfall,” he said. “The Congress carries forward the British legacy of ‘Divide and Rule’.

It sows the seeds of discord in society based on caste, region, and language for petty political gains. The party will continue its divisive agenda in future as well to stay relevant in Indian politics,” he added.

He claimed that Congress in its manifesto has pledged to include Muslims also among the beneficiaries of the reservation meant for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

He also expressed his disapproval of Congress’ disregard for India’s Sanatan traditions and accused the party and its president of disrespecting and manipulating the country’s faith. Chief minister Adityanath criticised the party leader for not only undermining the Hindu faith but also steering Congress towards oblivion through such divisive actions.

He hoped that the divine wisdom of Lord Shri Ram and Devadhidev Mahadev Shiv would guide the Congress leadership to embrace the path of truth amid these challenges.