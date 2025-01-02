Lucknow Man Accuses Father As Mastermind In New Year’s Eve Family Murder

A shocking family murder unfolded in Lucknow on New Year's Eve, with 24-year-old Arshad confessing to killing his mother and four sisters while naming his father, Badar, as the mastermind behind the gruesome act, police reported on Thursday.

Arshad admitted to strangling his family members, while his father allegedly slit the veins of his daughters using a surgical blade. In his confession, Arshad claimed that his father watched as the sisters suffocated to death. He also recorded a video confession, blaming the murders on a conspiracy by neighbors who he alleged were targeting their property in Badaun and planning to traffic his sisters to Hyderabad.

The police have launched a search operation for Badar, who remains at large. Preliminary investigations suggest that Arshad and his father plotted the murders together.

According to police, the family had been staying at a hotel in Lucknow since December 30. On December 31, Arshad and Badar allegedly laced food and alcohol with intoxicants, rendering their family unconscious before carrying out the murders. Arshad was arrested the same evening following reports from hotel authorities.

The case has left authorities and locals in shock as investigations continue into the chilling details of this crime.