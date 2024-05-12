  • Menu
Lucknow Police to investigate woman brandishing gun on road

The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched an investigation into a viral video that shows a woman lip-syncing to the song while holding a gun.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched an investigation into a viral video that shows a woman lip-syncing to the song while holding a gun.

The video, which has been shared by Kalyanji Chaudhary, an X user, is of Instagram influencer Simran Yadav from Lucknow.

“Instagram star Simran Yadav of Lucknow is openly flouting the law and code of conduct by waving a pistol on the highway and making a video viral to show off her community’s power in the society, but the officials are maintaining silence,” Chaudhary wrote in his post.

Chaudhary added to the thread that, “Simran Yadav has no fear of the administration, she has posted the same post again on Instagram.”

According to a screenshot shared by Chaudhary, Simran Yadav has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police has instructed the Lucknow Police to investigate the matter.

