Made indelible contributions to Assam: CM Sarma on singer Samar Hazarika's demise

Guwahati: Condolences poured in after renowned Assamese singer Samar Hazarika, younger brother of legendary cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika, passed away on Tuesday, plunging the state into deep mourning on the occasion of Uruka, the eve of Magh Bihu.

Family sources said Samar Hazarika breathed his last at his residence in Nijorapara in Guwahati at around 8.45 a.m. following a prolonged illness.

He had earlier been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city and was discharged a few days ago.

Taking to the social media platform X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Anguished by the passing away of veteran singer Shri Samar Hazarika. His soulful voice lit up every occasion, and he made indelible contributions to Assam's cultural scenario. He also carried forward the rich legacy of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika and extensively contributed to our efforts to celebrate his birth centenary.

"With his passing away, Assam has lost another golden voice. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," CM Sarma posted a picture of the late singer with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media handle.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of the illustrious singer Samar Hazarika on the morning of the Uruka festival. His colourful cultural contribution will be remembered for his heartfelt voice that left a deep impression on the hearts of countless listeners and viewers. I wish him the best of luck and extend my condolences to the bereaved families."

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Union Minister Sonowal added.

With Hazarika's demise, Assam has lost a distinguished voice that enriched its cultural and musical landscape for over six decades. Samar Hazarika began his musical journey in 1960 and went on to lend his voice to several Assamese films, besides releasing numerous albums that resonated deeply with audiences across generations.

Known for his melodious voice and refined musical sensibility, he carved out a distinct identity for himself despite being part of a family synonymous with musical excellence.

Artistes, cultural organisations and music lovers across the state expressed profound grief at his passing, remembering him as a gentle soul whose songs evoked nostalgia and emotional depth.

Many noted that his music carried the essence of Assamese life and culture, making his compositions timeless and relatable.

