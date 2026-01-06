'Made outstanding efforts for Odisha's growth trajectory,' PM Modi's birthday wishes to CM Majhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, hailing his efforts to enhance the growth trajectory of the state, as well as empowering the youth there.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Birthday wishes to Odisha's hardworking Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi Ji. He has made outstanding efforts to enhance Odisha's growth trajectory and empower the youth of the state. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people."

Mohan Charan Majhi, born in 1972 in Odisha's Keonjhar district, belongs to the Santal tribal community. He entered politics as a sarpanch in 1997. In the 2024 Assembly elections, Majhi won from the Keonjhar seat for the fourth time and was appointed Chief Minister of Odisha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the Odisha Chief Minister on his birthday and said, "In line with Prime Minister Modi's vision, you are continuously giving momentum to public service and good governance in the state. I pray to Lord Jagannath for your long and successful life."

Taking to X, Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi ji. I pray to God for your good health, long life, and a blissful life."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media and said, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi ji. May Lord Jagannath bless you with excellent health and a long life; this is my prayer."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, extending birthday wishes to CM Mohan Charan Majhi, said, "Rooted in a humble background, your relentless work for the marginalised and the poor reflects a vision grounded in empathy, service, and integrity."

"May the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath continue to guide this path of selfless service for the people of Odisha. Wishing you good health and continued success in public service," she added.