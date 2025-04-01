Madhavpur Fair 2025: Gujarat gears up for grand cultural fest with Northeast participation

Porbandar: The Madhavpur Fair 2025, a five-day cultural extravaganza, is set to take place in Madhavpur Ghed, Porbandar district, from April 6 to April 10.

Organised jointly by Gujarat’s Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities Department, the fair will coincide with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami and will witness participation from eight Northeastern states, marking a celebration of India’s cultural unity.

The fair will be inaugurated on April 6 at 6 pm by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Other dignitaries expected to attend include state Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera and Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The Madhavpur Fair is known for its rich cultural significance, celebrating the legendary connection between Lord Krishna and Rukmini, believed to have originated from Arunachal Pradesh.

This year, the event will feature performances from 1,600 artists, making it one of the largest joint cultural showcases of Gujarat and the Northeast.

Artists from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, and Nagaland will perform traditional dance and music, reflecting the country’s diverse heritage.

For the first time, the Tourism Department has introduced a grand stadium-style arena at Madhavpur Ghed, providing a spectacular platform for cultural presentations.

The event is part of the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, aimed at strengthening national integration through cultural exchange. With its fusion of folklore, traditional arts, and regional representation, the Madhavpur Fair 2025 is set to be a remarkable blend of Gujarat’s heritage and the vibrant traditions of Northeast India, drawing visitors and dignitaries from across the country.

Madhavpur, a small yet historically significant village in Gujarat's Porbandar district, holds a revered place in Indian mythology and culture.

It is best known for its association with Lord Krishna and Rukmini, as legend has it that their wedding took place here.

According to Hindu mythology, Rukmini, a princess of Vidarbha (modern-day Maharashtra), was set to marry Shishupal against her wishes. However, she was deeply devoted to Lord Krishna. On the day of her wedding, Krishna arrived in his chariot and eloped with Rukmini, eventually marrying her in Madhavpur.

This tale of divine love and devotion has made Madhavpur a site of religious and cultural importance.

Madhavpur is also renowned for its ancient Madhavraiji Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna. The temple, built in traditional Gujarati architectural style, stands as a significant pilgrimage site, attracting devotees from across the country.



