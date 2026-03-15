Madhya Pradesh: 18-year-old killed as truck hits motorcycle in Betul

An 18-year-old youth was killed while his companion is battling for survival with critical injuries in hospital after a hit-and-run incident on the Betul-Sarni State Highway.

The collision that took place on late Saturday night involved a speeding unidentified truck that fled the scene, prompting police to launch a search operation to trace the driver.

The victim, identified as Shanni, a resident of Shobhapur village, was riding a motorcycle along with his friend Prakash.

The two were travelling between the Bagdona and Salaiya localities, under the jurisdiction of the Sarni police station, when the accident occurred around midnight, police officials said.

According to the police, the truck approached from behind at high speed and rammed into the motorcycle with great force. The impact threw both young men onto the road, leaving them with severe injuries.

Shanni succumbed to his injuries at the scene or shortly afterwards, while Prakash sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the district hospital in Betul, where he remains in critical condition under intensive medical care, police officials added.

The truck driver allegedly fled the spot immediately after the accident without stopping to assist the injured or inform the authorities, turning the incident into a hit-and-run case.

Local residents who reached the spot soon after the accident alerted the authorities and helped shift the injured to hospital.

Sarni police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Indian Penal Code, including charges related to rash and negligent driving causing death and fleeing the accident spot.

A search operation has been launched, with police teams checking nearby highways, weighbridges and transport hubs to trace the vehicle and driver.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area, if available, and have appealed to the public to share any information that could help identify the truck involved in the accident.

The family of the deceased is devastated, while local residents have expressed grief over the incident and demanded swift action against the accused.