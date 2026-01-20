Madhya Pradesh BJP workers celebrate as Nitin Nabin takes charge as party President

Bhopal/New Delhi: The moment after Nitin Nabin was elected as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President during an organisational event 'Sangathan Parv' at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, the party workers here in Madhya Pradesh celebrated the occasion exchanging greetings and sharing sweets.

A large number of party workers, including senior leaders, assembled at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal to participate in the celebration and they offered sweets to each other, danced on drumbeats and chanted slogans of the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assembled at the BJP office in Bhopal, the BJP workers watched Prime Minister Modi and BJP's National President Nitin Nabin's speech.

Subsequently, they came out from the open area and celebrated the occasion, offering sweets and dancing.

While senior leadership of the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the State party President Hemant Khandelwal, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and several other party leaders from the state attended the event addressed by Prime Minister Modi.

Congratulating Nitin Nabin for becoming the BJP's National President, Chief Minister Yadav on social media platform X said, "Your journey from an ordinary party worker to the party's highest organisational responsibility is an inspiration for millions of BJP workers and living testament to the democratic and cadre-based tradition. I am fully confident that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your leadership, the BJP will become stronger and party workers will play a vital role in building a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)."

Madhya Pradesh was among the first states in the country where the Bharatiya Jana Sangh -- the BJP's predecessor -- established a towering presence, winning the state in 1977, soon after the imposition of Emergency by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, along with its other Janata Party allies.

Since then, Madhya Pradesh has seen long tenures of both the Congress and the BJP governments, untouched by severe anti-incumbency.

After a decade of Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had returned to power in 1990, following which another decade passed under the Congress leadership of the then Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, from 1993 to 2003.

The Congress managed to return into power in Madhya Pradesh in 2018, however, it collapsed in March 2020, paving the way for the BJP to retain power in the state again.

In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won 163 out of 230 seats, and secured an emphatic victory by winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 general elections.



