Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister tested positive for Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet minister of the Madhya Pradesh government Arvind Singh Bhadoria has tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to a hospital in Bhopal around 2 am on Thursday. The minister attended the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Arvind Singh Bhadoria, on Tuesday was in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow to attend the last rites ceremony of Governor Lalji Tandon.

Speakingon this, Bhadoria said that he had a sore throat on Wednesday. Following which, he got tested for Covid-19 along with his family members and staff. Apart from Arvind Singh Bhadoria, everyone else tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government announced on Wednesday that lockdown will be imposed in Bhopal for ten days beginning July 24 night due to a constant rise in Covid-19 cases. During the day, Bhopal reported the highest number of cases at 157 in the state, taking its tally to 4,669 and death toll to 144. Bhopal added1,880 new cases from the beginning of July.

Speaking on lockdown, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "In view of prevalence of Covid-19 in Bhopal, a decision has been taken to impose lockdown for 10 days beginning 8 pm on Friday (July 24)."

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a tweet on this, "During this period, the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities including fruits and vegetables, medicines, milk will continue. I request you to follow all the rules".

Mishra said e-passes will be required like earlier lockdown for to and fro travel to Bhopal. He said the next cabinet meeting will be held through video conferencing.