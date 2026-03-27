Madhya Pradesh CM meets families of Chhindwara road accident victims

Chhindwara: A day after a tragic road accident claimed the lives of 10 people, including children and women, and left over 30 others injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met the injured and the families of the deceased on Friday.

Chief Minister Yadav, who was in Delhi, arrived at Chhindwara airport around 3 p.m. on Friday and then reached Karer village in Mohkhed tehsil, where he met the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident and offered his condolences.

The Chief Minister was seen sitting on the ground, surrounded by family members of the deceased, expressing his grief over the loss of lives and assuring them that the government would provide all possible support during this hour of grief.

Notably, Chief Minister Yadav had announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, while Rs 1 lakh would be given to those who sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment.

CM Yadav also assured that the best possible treatment would be provided free of cost to every injured person.

A team of senior doctors, including surgeons from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, had arrived late on Thursday.

Senior BJP leader and Minister in-charge for Chhindwara, Rakesh Singh, had reached the district hospital from Jabalpur late on Thursday and supervised arrangements to ensure proper treatment for every injured person in the accident.

“I met individually with each of the patients injured in the accident and inquired about their health status based on their medical reports. Almost all the patients reported that their health had improved since yesterday. I have issued directives to the doctors and administrative officials to ensure that there are no shortcomings whatsoever in the treatment provided,” Rakesh Singh said.

The accident occurred on Thursday night when a bus was attempting to overtake another vehicle, resulting in a severe head-on collision with a garlic-laden pickup truck, which caused the bus to overturn.

The victims were returning after attending the Chief Minister’s beneficiary programme held in nearby Saunsar town.

Preliminary investigations suggest that high speed and negligence during the overtaking manoeuvre were the main reasons behind the mishap.