Madhya Pradesh CM visits Mhow a day ahead of Cong's 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim...' event

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday, visited Mhow, the birthplace of B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

After hoisting the National Flag at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Indore, CM Yadav visited a government-run school and interacted with the students.

Later in the day, he reached Mhow to pay tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, around 25 km from Indore city.

"For some people, Dr. Ambedkar's birthplace is like tourist place. They are coming here for an event. They should have come here on dates associated with Dr. Ambedkar," he said while addressing the gathering on this occasion without taking any name.

However, the fact that the Chief Minister was indirectly at Congress and Rahul Gandhi, who along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be visiting to Mhow on Monday to launch the party's 'Jain Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign.

On Saturday, controversy had erupted over the restrictions on political speeches at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Mhow on January 27 by the local administration. The grand old party termed the development "undemocratic".

The sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Mhow, put eight conditions while granting permission to the Congress to hold the party event.

One of the conditions has barred the party leaders attending the event from making political speeches or comments against any religion.

The order clearly mentioned that the organisers should ensure that no political speeches or any comment against religion is made at the party programme.

More than 2.5 lakh Congress workers, including all CWC members and all senior leaders, are expected to reach Mhow at the launch of the party's campaign by Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress is organising the first such political event in Madhya Pradesh after the party witnessed a humiliating defeat in the state Assembly elections in November 2023, which prompted the party's central leadership to replace veteran leader Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as new state unit chief.