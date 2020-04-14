Madhya Pradesh Govt Intensifies Battle Against Coronavirus In Indore

Madhya Pradesh: With the Coronavirus pandemic showing a sharp spike in the number of positive cases in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the state government is reported to have intensified its Identification, Isolation, Testing and Treatment (IITT) drive in the city. The news agency PTI's Hindi service reported on Tuesday, that MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan directed officials to intensify the IITT drive in Indore which is rapidly emerging as the state's epicentre of COVID-19.

Indore is seen as the commercial hub of Madhya Pradesh and the city with a population of 3 million has seen several hotspots of COVID-19. Quoting a senior official of the Madhya Pradesh government, the news agency reported that most of the fresh cases of COVID-19 positive or family members or close contacts of those who tested positive for the deadly virus.

The MP state government has formed teams to conduct intensive contact tracing to track down all the suspected people who would have possibly come in contact with those who tested positive for coronavirus. Health teams are reported to have contacted more than 35,000 people belonging to families and contacts of these patients. Additionally, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) are said to have contacted 12,000 immediate contacts of these patients.

The senior official is quoted as saying that 2000 beds have been set aside exclusively for COVID-19 patients, and this capacity will soon be doubled. Hospitals in the city have 150 ventilators and this will also be augmented.

Samples of 1500 patients have been sent to cities other than Indore. The official also told the agency that hotels, marriage halls and other public places in Indore have been turned into quarantine centres to house 1400 patients. 500 people have been asked to self-quarantine themselves, he added. Indore has recorded 411 cases of Coronavirus positive patients with 35 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh has seen a surge in Coronavirus positive cases with the count climbing to 730 including 50 deaths. The state reported 73 cases on Wednesday.