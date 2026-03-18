Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses Plea Over ‘Objectionable’ Courtroom Act

The Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed a petition after a man brought a foetus into the courtroom in an attempt to gain sympathy for his case, terming the act highly inappropriate.

The petitioner claimed his family had suffered years of harassment linked to alleged financial wrongdoing involving over Rs 200 crore at Maruti Suzuki. He also alleged that an attack on him and his wife led to a miscarriage. Initially seeking euthanasia, he later changed his plea to demand compensation for the hardships faced.

However, the court found the petition lacked credible evidence and described the allegations as vague and unsubstantiated. It noted that the petitioner had previously filed and withdrawn similar petitions, indicating a pattern of speculative litigation.

The bench also observed that the petitioner had not pursued proper legal remedies under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which provides mechanisms for seeking investigation through a magistrate.

Strongly criticising the act, the court stated that judicial proceedings must rely on facts and admissible evidence, not emotional displays. It further pointed out that bringing human remains into a courtroom violates norms under the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016 and may amount to legal offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The court ultimately rejected the plea and advised the petitioner to approach the appropriate legal forum and follow due process instead of resorting to dramatic gestures.