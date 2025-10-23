Live
Madhya Pradesh Police Cite Books On Communism And Fascism In Case Against Youth Activist
- In its chargesheet against activist Saurav Banerjee, Madhya Pradesh Police listed books on communism and fascism as evidence, alongside allegations of foreign funding.
- Banerjee, co-founder of youth group HOWL, was earlier assaulted over conversion rumours and later granted bail.
Madhya Pradesh Police have included two books — one on fascism and another on the communist movement — as part of the evidence in their chargesheet against activist Saurav Banerjee, who co-founded the youth collective How We Ought to Live (HOWL). The 88-page Hindi book on fascism and the 70-page book on communism were presented as material relevant to the case that accuses Banerjee of hurting religious sentiments.
Authorities also claimed Banerjee’s bank accounts showed transactions in US dollars and have requested additional time to investigate possible foreign funding.
The activist came into the spotlight after a right-wing group allegedly assaulted him in July, following rumours of religious conversion activities linked to his organisation. Earlier in May, a local newspaper had accused HOWL of engaging in “anti-Hindu” activities, sparking widespread controversy. Banerjee was granted bail last week after his arrest in connection with these allegations.