Madhya Pradesh: Police-dispatch team member injured in attack; accused on the run

Bhopal: A Dial 112 emergency response team was violently attacked in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, leaving Head Constable Bhim Singh Kirar critically injured, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on late Wednesday night in the Ganjbasoda City police station area, where the team had been dispatched following a report of a fight.

According to police officials, the team arrived at the scene to de-escalate a reported altercation when one of the accused, identified as Dharmendra Ahirwar, suddenly attacked Head Constable Kirar with a wooden stick.

The blow to the head was severe, causing the officer to collapse on the spot. Immediate medical assistance was provided, and Kirar was rushed to a local hospital.

Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later referred to Vidisha Medical College, where his condition remains critical.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with a crowd gathered around the area of the reported fight.

Dharmendra Ahirwar, who was among the crowd, allegedly launched the attack without warning.

The motive behind the assault remains unclear, but police officials confirmed that Ahirwar fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Search operations were launched late into the night, with multiple police teams combing nearby areas in an effort to locate the accused.

However, as of Thursday afternoon, Ahirwar remains absconding.

Authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend him and are urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in his capture.

The attack has sparked concern among law enforcement officials and the local community, highlighting the risks faced by emergency responders during volatile situations.

Senior police officers have condemned the assault and assured that strict action will be taken against the perpetrator.

Head Constable Bhim Singh Kirar is known for his dedication and service, and his colleagues have expressed deep concern over his condition. “This was a brutal and cowardly attack on a man who was simply doing his duty,” said one officer at the Ganjbasoda police station. An FIR has been registered, and legal proceedings are underway.

The police have pledged to bring the accused to justice and ensure the safety of their personnel in future operations.