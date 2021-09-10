  • Menu
Madhya Pradesh reports five COVID-19 cases, one death

For representational purpose
For representational purpose

Highlights

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported five new coronavirus cases and one death.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported five new coronavirus cases and one death.

It took the infection tally in the state to 7,92,311 and death toll to 10,517, a health department official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,664, leaving the state with 130 active cases, he said.

With 70,307 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 1,72,64,123.

An official release said 5,08,85,297 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 2,57,554 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,311, New cases 5, Death toll 10,517, Total Recovered 7,81,664, Active cases 130, Number of tests so far 1,72,64,123.

