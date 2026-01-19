Madras HC directs Chennai metro to ensure priority seating for senior citizens, PwDs

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday directed Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to conduct surprise inspections inside Metro trains and take appropriate action to ensure that senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwDs) are not denied seats earmarked for them.

The direction was issued by a First Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate V.B.R. Menon.

The Bench also instructed CMRL to initiate immediate and appropriate action whenever it receives specific complaints from senior citizens or PwDs regarding denial of priority seating.

In his petition, Menon argued that the existing system of marking certain seats with stickers indicating “priority seating” for senior citizens and persons with disabilities was ineffective. He submitted that these seats were almost always occupied by able-bodied men who often refused to vacate them even when elderly or disabled passengers boarded the train.

According to the petitioner, the issue could be resolved only by reserving a reasonable number of seats exclusively for senior citizens and PwDs in every Metro train, similar to the practice of reserving an entire coach for women.

“There is a clear distinction between priority seating and seats exclusively earmarked for senior citizens and the physically challenged. What is currently being implemented is only priority seating, not exclusive reservation,” Menon told the court, insisting that exclusive seats would prevent misuse and ensure dignity and comfort for vulnerable passengers.

Opposing the plea, State Government Pleader A. Edwin Prabakar informed the court that able-bodied passengers were permitted to occupy the earmarked seats only in the absence of senior citizens or PwDs. Once such passengers were present, the seats were required to be offered to them.

He further pointed out that Metro commuters could lodge complaints through the intercom facility available in every coach, upon which necessary steps would be taken by CMRL staff.

He also noted that CMRL had begun making oral announcements reminding passengers about priority seating for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

After hearing both sides, the Bench observed that it would be for CMRL to consider the petitioner’s suggestion of exclusive seat reservation. Until such a decision is taken, the court directed CMRL to conduct surprise inspections and ensure strict compliance with the existing priority seating norms.