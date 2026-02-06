Madras High Court Clears ₹1.5 Crore Tax Penalty Against Actor-Politician Vijay

In a major setback for actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed his petition challenging an Income Tax Department order imposing a ₹1.5 crore penalty for alleged non-disclosure of income during the 2015–16 financial year.

The penalty relates to an additional income of ₹15 crore, which the tax authorities claim was not properly disclosed. This income surfaced during income tax searches conducted at Vijay’s residence in September 2015. Vijay had moved the High Court in 2022 contesting the penalty order.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, who had reserved the verdict last month, ruled that the show-cause notice issued by the Income Tax Department was within the statutory time limit prescribed under the Income Tax Act. Finding no procedural lapses, the court declined to examine other aspects of the dispute and allowed the penalty to stand.

While dismissing the plea, the court granted Vijay the liberty to approach the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) to challenge the penalty on grounds other than limitation.

The matter traces back to an assessment order passed in December 2017, followed by penalty proceedings initiated in December 2018. Vijay had earlier received partial relief from the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), while subsequent appeals before the ITAT resulted in mixed outcomes for both sides.

Although an interim stay on recovery had earlier been granted by the High Court after prima facie observations that the penalty appeared time-barred, the final ruling concluded that the proceedings were well within the legally prescribed timeframe. This decision now allows the Income Tax Department to enforce the penalty order.