Madras High Court Denies CBI Probe Request In Karur Rally Stampede, Rejects Bail For TVK Leader

The Madras High Court has turned down a request by BJP leader Uma Anandan seeking a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede that occurred during a rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay on September 27. The court also rejected anticipatory bail for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) district secretary N Sathish Kumar.

The bench questioned the party’s failure to manage the crowd and noted the disorderly conduct of supporters, which included damage to public property. Nine FIRs have been filed against party members over the incident, which claimed 41 lives.

Uma Anandan had argued for a central investigation, citing gaps in the probe and alleging negligence, but the court advised her to approach the Madurai bench, which has jurisdiction over the case.

In a related development, CM M.K. Stalin criticised both the BJP and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for visiting Karur only after the tragedy, claiming that earlier disasters in Tamil Nadu were ignored. Stalin accused the BJP of political motives ahead of elections and condemned the AIADMK for supporting such conduct. Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur urged Stalin to take charge and issue a detailed report on the stampede promptly.