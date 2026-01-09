Madras High Court Highlights Risk of CBFC Panel Reconsidering Certification Approval for Jana Nayagan

The bench of Justice PT Asha said such a “u-turn” by any member of the Examining Committee of CBFC in making a recommendation to certify a film would give rise to a “dangerous trend” of members of the Examining Committee “reneging on their recommendation” and the sanctity placed on the decision of the Examining Committee of the CBFC “would stand eroded”.

The observations came while hearing a writ petition of a producer challenging the recent demand of Regional Deputy Director, CBFC South to view the film “Jana Nayagan”, notwithstanding the recommendation made by the Examining Committee to issue a UA certificate subject to certain cuts, 18 days after it had been sent back for re-certification.

The Examining Committee had recommended a UA certificate for the film on the terms and conditions specified in its communication to the producer on October 12, 2022. The changes agreed to by the producer were met on October 21, 2022. On November 8, 2022, the film was ordered to be sent back for re-certification, following a complaint by one of the members of the Examining Committee.