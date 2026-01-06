Madras High Court Upholds Permission To Light Lamp At Thirupparankundram During Deepathoon
The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench has upheld an earlier order allowing the lighting of a ceremonial lamp on the ‘Deepathoon’ at the Thirupparankundram hill shrine, rejecting appeals against the practice.
While hearing the matter, the bench observed that the appellants had failed to establish any legal basis to overturn the single judge’s decision. The court noted that the act of lighting the lamp, as proposed, does not violate existing laws or judicial directions, and therefore does not warrant interference by the appellate court.
The judges further emphasised that courts should refrain from intervening in matters of customary or ceremonial practices unless there is a clear breach of law or threat to public order. Since no such concerns were demonstrated in this case, the bench concluded that the permission granted earlier was justified.
With this ruling, the Madras High Court has effectively settled the dispute surrounding the issue, allowing the ceremonial lighting of the lamp to proceed as planned during Deepathoon at the Thirupparankundram shrine. The decision brings clarity to the matter and ensures that the festival-related observance can be carried out without further legal hurdles.