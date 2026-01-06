Madras High Court Upholds Permission To Light Lamp At Thirupparankundram During Deepathoon

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday reaffirmed a single judge’s ruling that permits the lighting of a ceremonial lamp at the Thirupparankundram hill shrine in Tamil Nadu during the annual Deepathoon festival. By dismissing the appeals challenging the earlier order, the court made it clear that there is no statutory or legal restriction preventing the continuation of the practice.

While hearing the matter, the bench observed that the appellants had failed to establish any legal basis to overturn the single judge’s decision. The court noted that the act of lighting the lamp, as proposed, does not violate existing laws or judicial directions, and therefore does not warrant interference by the appellate court.

The judges further emphasised that courts should refrain from intervening in matters of customary or ceremonial practices unless there is a clear breach of law or threat to public order. Since no such concerns were demonstrated in this case, the bench concluded that the permission granted earlier was justified.

With this ruling, the Madras High Court has effectively settled the dispute surrounding the issue, allowing the ceremonial lighting of the lamp to proceed as planned during Deepathoon at the Thirupparankundram shrine. The decision brings clarity to the matter and ensures that the festival-related observance can be carried out without further legal hurdles.