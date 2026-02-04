Magh Mela Dispute Escalates As Ayodhya Seer Bars Shankaracharya Pending Apology

The controversy surrounding the Magh Mela has deepened after a prominent seer in Ayodhya declared that Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda would not be permitted to enter the temple town unless he issued a public apology for his comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The warning follows an ongoing row that erupted after the Shankaracharya was prevented from taking a ceremonial holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, the head of Tapaswi Chhawani in Ayodhya, accused Avimukteshwarananda of making remarks he described as insulting towards the Chief Minister. He said the restriction on entering Ayodhya would remain in force until an apology was offered, asserting that no compromise would be made on the matter.

The dispute dates back to January 18, Mauni Amavasya, when Avimukteshwarananda attempted to proceed to the Sangam in a palanquin to perform the ritual bath. Police and administrative officials stopped his procession near the ghats, citing overcrowding and safety concerns, and asked him to continue on foot like other devotees.

The Shankaracharya termed the move an affront to established religious protocol and the dignity of his position, following which he staged a sit-in protest at the Magh Mela site that lasted for nearly ten days. During the standoff, some of his supporters were involved in brief clashes with police, while the Magh Mela administration maintained that the restrictions were imposed solely to manage crowds and ensure public safety.

Avimukteshwarananda eventually left the mela grounds on January 28 without taking the holy dip, stating that he was departing with deep disappointment. Authorities later alleged that his supporters had breached barricades on a pontoon bridge and moved towards the ghats, creating serious law-and-order challenges amid the massive gathering.

The administration subsequently issued a notice seeking clarification from Avimukteshwarananda regarding his claim to the title of Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, pointing to a pending civil appeal before the Supreme Court that has put certain appointments on hold.

The issue further escalated after Chief Minister Adityanath, without naming anyone, warned against figures he compared to “Kalanemi”, a demon from the Ramayana who disguised himself as a saint. In response, Avimukteshwarananda challenged the Chief Minister to ban cow slaughter and beef exports from Uttar Pradesh within 40 days and to officially declare the cow as “Rashtra Mata”, questioning his credentials as a supporter of Hindu causes.

He also raised questions over why camps run by other claimants to the Shankaracharya title were allowed at the Magh Mela while his own status was scrutinised. With both sides standing firm, the dispute that began over a ritual bath has now widened into a larger confrontation within the religious community, drawing attention to the complex intersection of faith, authority and politics in Uttar Pradesh.