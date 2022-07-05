Maha: AIMIM leader urges people of Aurangabad to protest against renaming

Aurangabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday appealed to the people of Aurangabad to move court and take to streets to protest the renaming of the district to Sambhajinagar.

Jaleel called a meeting of social organisations, historians and local politicians to decide the future course of action to protest against the renaming of the district. A resolution was passed to protest against the decision of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar.

"If we quietly accept the renaming of Aurangabad, our future generations will question our inaction," the AIMIM leader said. "Social organisations and political parties have to come together to raise their voices on the issue. We need to show our strength to the government. People who are willing to go for a legal battle should also come together," Jaleel said.

The renaming was done to instigate people of the district, he alleged, claiming that the earlier state government had no love for Chhatrapati Sambhaji, and they only remembered him when their position was at stake.