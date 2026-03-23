Maha: BJP legislator demands probe into financial irregularities in Thane civic body

After a heated clash between the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the presidential elections in the Satara Zilla Parishad, political tensions have escalated into the Maharashtra Assembly.

BJP legislator Sanjay Kelkar has now turned the spotlight on the functioning of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), presenting a "report card" of alleged mismanagement during a discussion under Proposal 293.

While speaking in the State Assembly, Sanjay Kelkar demanded a high-level inquiry into alleged embezzlement within the TMC.

The BJP legislator said, "Outstanding arrears from builders have not been recovered. Nearly Rs 24 crore remains uncollected from mobile tower companies."

He demanded a full audit of the funds provided to the TMC by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the State Urban Development Minister and Thane district guardian minister.

Kelkar questioned whether money was allocated twice for the same project or if bills were cleared for work that was never actually completed.

"There has been significant financial malpractice in the Thane Municipal Corporation over the last three years, and it must be investigated," he said.

For several days, Sanjay Kelkar has been raising concerns regarding the TMC's operations and has been vocal in his criticism of Shiv Sena's handling of the civic body.

During the municipal elections, Kelkar had mentioned that the BJP was prepared to contest either independently or as part of an alliance.

Ultimately, the BJP and Shiv Sena fought the Thane municipal body elections in an alliance.

Allegations have surfaced regarding TMC-owned properties and amenity plots handed over by builders.

It is claimed that various organisations occupying these spaces are using them for commercial purposes to generate private profit.

Kelkar recently met with Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao to discuss these grievances and various civic issues.

Sanjay Kelkar's aggressive stance has the potential to create a rift within the MahaYuti (the ruling grand alliance) in Thane.

All eyes are now on how Shiv Sena will respond to these serious allegations levelled by their own ally.

Earlier, in the State Legislative Council and State Assembly, the Shiv Sena Ministers and legislators strongly condemned the alleged manhandling of Satara district guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai during the elections to the posts of President and Vice-President of the Satara Zilla Parishad.

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde claimed it was a murder of democracy during the elections as the voters were not allowed from casting their votes.

He and other party members demanded stern action against the concerned persons, including the District Superintendent of Police D.S. Swamy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the State Assembly that probe will be conducted into the incident and assured action based on it.