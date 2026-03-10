Maha govt cancels bike taxi licences

The Maharashtra government on Monday revoked the provisional licence issued to some motorbike aggregators as they did not fulfil certain requirements, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said.

Speaking in the legislative council, Sarnaik said the e-bike policy was to give employment to sons of the soil, adding that in states like Goa, tourist prefer bikes because it is cheaper for a single person rather than taking an auto rickshaw or taxi.

He said in August 2024, the cabinet permitted plying of e-bikes in cities with a population of more than a lakh. According to the Maharashtra E-bike Taxi Rules 2024, it was mandatory that the vehicles should be electric. Also, the aggregators were asked to fulfil certain requirements within 30 days.

"Rapido, Ola and Uber were given permission for just a month and they were to submit certain documents. I took a meeting with RTO officials on Monday. (I have told officials that) and if they haven't furnished documents then their temporary licence must be revoked. We are cancelling the temporary licences so that illegal bikes will not hit the road," Sarnaik said.