Maha govt has launched drive to rescue citizens stranded due to Iran-Israel conflict: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, the Maharashtra government has launched a high-priority mission to assist and evacuate Indian tourists and professionals from the state stranded in the Gulf region, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state council on Wednesday.

He announced that the state is working in close coordination with the Central Government to ensure the safety of its citizens. Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan has been officially tasked with overseeing the rescue operations and providing immediate relief.

CM Fadnavis said that there has been a dedicated support system, diplomatic coordination and community mobilisation.

“A WhatsApp helpline has been established to provide real-time assistance. Minister Girish Mahajan is reportedly in direct contact with those stranded via video calls to assess their conditions. The state government is collaborating with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been issued to citizens regarding safety measures. Local 'Marathi Mandals' and other Indian community organizations in the Gulf have been activated to provide ground-level support, including food and shelter,” he added.

The chief minister addressed specific issues in Kuwait, where transit passengers faced visa complications. Efforts are underway to provide them with temporary accommodation and essentials.

CM Fadnavis noted that while some airspaces remain closed, Air India and other commercial carriers have begun gradual operations wherever safety permits.

“We are prioritising the safe return of our people. While certain airspaces are currently unsafe, we are arranging transport as soon as routes open up. Our Chief of Protocol is also working closely with embassies to streamline the process," he stated.

He also commended Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s party initiatives for independently facilitating the return of some citizens, calling it a "praiseworthy effort."

Addressing concerns over the potential economic fallout, CM Fadnavis reassured the public regarding fuel security. He confirmed that India maintains a two-month strategic fuel reserve, suggesting that an immediate hike in fuel prices is unlikely despite the Middle Eastern volatility.

CM Fadnavis concluded by reiterating the Modi government's track record of successful evacuations over the past decade, expressing confidence that every Indian student, tourist, and professional will be brought home safely in the coming days.



