Maha govt to take action against those insulting national heroes: CM Fadnavis

Raigad Fort: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the state government will frame strict rules to take stern action against those who insult national heroes and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Udayanraje made some demands, including severe punishment, to those insulting the national heroes and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Such people should be thrown from the fort. But being a democracy, the government will formulate rules,” said the Chief Minister while speaking at the Raigad Fort on the occasion of the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendants Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and Shivendraraje Bhosale were also present.

The Chief Minister added that the government will not tolerate insults to national heroes and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He also announced that the government will release the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

As far as the memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Chief Minister said the state government will pursue the legal case in the high court.

In his speech, the Chief Minister explained why Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our ‘god’.

“When Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was there, there were Adilshahi, Mughal raj, Qutbshahi in the country. It seemed that the rule of foreign invaders would never end. It seemed that there was darkness everywhere. Then, with the blessings of the mother Jijau, a bright sun like Shivaji Maharaj was born. Without Shivaji Maharaj, we would be nothing,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that Shivaji Maharaj did the work of awakening the brilliance by uniting the people of the Athrapgad castes.

“By uniting the Mavlas, he established Hindavi Swarajya. Only because of Shivaji Maharaj did the saffron rule come to the whole of India,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government will seek the Union Home Minister’s help for the construction of a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in New Delhi.

He further added that 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have been nominated as world heritage.

“Now there will be a presentation on it in France. The government will go there. Quite hopeful that these forts will get world heritage status,” he stated.



