Maha Kumbh: A boon for hospitality industry in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Nagar: The ongoing Mahah Kumbh-2025 has crossed the mark of 55 crore devotees bathed in the sacred Triveni Sangam as of Tuesday.

Even though the major bathing rituals, or Amrit Snans, have concluded, the enthusiasm of devotees to visit the holy city of Prayagraj remains high, and each day, crores of pilgrims are arriving in Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Sangam.

Consequently, hotels, home stays, and luxury cottages in the fair area of Prayagraj are being pre-booked till February 26 and beyond. The hotel and restaurant industry in Prayagraj has experienced a boost of 20 to 30 per cent due to the influx of pilgrims attending Maha Kumbh, resulting in a profit increase of 5 to 10 per cent. Additionally, tour and travel agencies are also reaping substantial profits during this event.

The increase in demand for hotels and restaurants in Prayagraj continued during the Maha Kumbh, recognised as the largest gathering of humans in the world, drawing millions of devotees to bathe in the holy Sangam in Prayagraj every day.

There is a high demand for accommodations in all the hotels and homestays throughout the city, particularly in three-star and four-star establishments, as well as lodges. Many devotees are securing their stays in various hotels, and luxury tent houses erected in the fair area are also fully booked.

The Prayagraj hotel and restaurant industry thanks to the vision of Chief Minister Yogi, as Maha Kumbh has provided a robust economic foundation alongside spiritual growth. The hotel and restaurant industry in Prayagraj has flourished due to the influx of pilgrims. Harjinder Singh, president of the Prayagraj Hotels and Restaurant Welfare Association, said that this year, Prayagraj is witnessing more pilgrims than expected for the Maha Kumbh.

Although the sheer number of devotees is creating challenges for guests trying to reach their accommodations, the enthusiasm among the devotees remains unwavering. "Throughout Maha Kumbh, the hotel and restaurant sector in Prayagraj has achieved a profit margin of 5 to 10 percent", he said.

Singh noted that the enhancements made to the roads, pilgrimage sites, and ghats of Prayagraj, guided by Chief Minister Yogi, will significantly boost tourism not only during Maha Kumbh but also in the future. These efforts by the Chief Minister are expected to be a significant advantage for the tourism, hotel, restaurant, and travel industries in Prayagraj.