Maha Kumbh all set to clock40 cr mark ahead of Magha Purnima

Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj: MahaKumbh-2025 is all set to cross the 40 crore mark in the next couple of days with the surging number of devotees, whose count is increasing by the hour. The total number of devotees who took holy dip till February touched 38.29 crore. By 2 PM on February 5, the total number of devotees turned up to take holy dip at Sangam touched 59.24 lakhs. In the next two hours, the number of devotees who took a holy dip at the Sangam touched 63.12 lakh. Given the steady stream of devotees registering, anywhere around 2.5 to 3 lakh every two hours, the Maha Kumbh-2025 is all set to rewrite history, crossing the 40 crore mark, much ahead of the Magha Purnima on February 12, i.e., about country one-fourth of the population turned up at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

Meanwhile, devotees are all praise of the arrangements being made at the Kumbh Nagar for a hassle-free Snan at the Sangam. Prameshwar Tripathi from Lucknow says that despite the Prime Minister's visit to Triveni Sangam, “no disruptions took place, and the common devotees coming to the Sangam did not have to face any problems in the name of security and protocols.”

Aditi Srivastav and her family, who have arrived from Mumbai, appreciated the arrangements and said the credit goes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his administration. “We were not stopped anywhere because of any VVIP movement. All devotees were freely walking down to Sangam to take a holy dip,” she added.

Ranganathan from Madurai says it is a sea of people coming from nooks and corners of the country and from across the world to Triveni Sangam. “The King of Bhutan, the Prime Minister of the country, Chief Ministers, foreigners, diplomats, spiritual leaders and common people all take Snan at the Triveni Sangam. "All this perhaps happens only in India and the Maha Kumbh Mela for the first time under Modi and Das (CM of UP),” he said. He also thanked the police for allowing his 72-year-old mother to travel in a tricycle till Sangam Dwar as she could not walk.

The Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and has so far touched 39 crore pilgrims taking the holy dip in 24 days, with 21 more days to go to conclude on Maha Shivaratri on February 26.