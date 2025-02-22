Live
Just In
Maha Kumbh, an enduring spirit of Bharat's civilization- TN BJP Chief Annamalai
Mahakumbh Nagar : Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai called the Tirtharaj Prayagraj the remarkable place that stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of our civilization, which has flourished here for millennia.
The TN BJP chief said that over 60 crore people have journeyed to this sacred land, drawn together in harmony to seek the divine blessings of the revered Yamuna, Ganga, and Saraswati rivers.
"Our gathering is fueled by a profound love and reverence for these holy waters, which have long been emblematic of peace and spiritual purification."
Further, in an age often marred by conflict and division, these 60 crore people return to different places in Bharat and across the globe, bearing a resounding message of tranquillity and unity. "As they re-enter their homes, they will carry the transformative essence of this pilgrimage; as their homes flourish, so too will their communities," he added.
This ripple effect, he said, will strengthen our society, fortifying the very fabric of our nation and ultimately contributing to the flourishing of humanity itself. "This powerful and uplifting message is the cherished insight I will carry with me after my transformative visit to the holy city of Prayagraj," he said.