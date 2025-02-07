Maha Kumbh: Bhajanlal Sharma, ministers to take dip in Triveni Sangam tomorrow

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his council of ministers will take dip in Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Amid the ongoing Budget session of the Rajasthan government, the state cabinet will be visiting Maha Kumbh on Saturday to take holy dip in Sangam.

Overall around 119 MLAs will be visiting Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Sangam on Saturday, officials said.

A total of 171 people, including MLAs, their families and a few officials will visit Maha Kumbh.

The third session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly started on January 31.

Talking to IANS, State Minister Joraram Kumawat said: "Now, Rajasthan BJP MLAs will head to Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam.

The officials said that a meeting of the cabinet ministers is also scheduled in Prayagraj after performing 'snan' at the Sangam.

The ministers and MLAs are scheduled to travel by a special chartered flight on Saturday morning and return to Jaipur at night.

Notably, this is the second time Chief Minister Sharma will be taking a sacred dip in the Sangam.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited Maha Kumbh on January 19 and offered prayers at the Sangam. Later, he also had the darshan of Lord Hanuman in a reclining posture.

In a post on social media platform X, he said: "I had the privilege of taking a dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam, the grand confluence of faith, devotion and unity 'Mahakumbh-2025' in Prayagraj."

"After having the divine darshan of reclining Lord Hanuman and worshipping him, I prayed for the happiness, prosperity, auspiciousness and healthy life of all the people of the state," Chief Minister's post in Hindi read.