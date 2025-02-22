Maha Kumbh: International Dance and Music Festival representing 30 nations to enchant devotees

Prayagraj: The 10th edition of the International Dance and Music Festival is set to commence on Saturday at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, adding a vibrant cultural touch to the grand spiritual gathering.

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Culture in collaboration with the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), the two-day festival will showcase performances by 127 artists, including 107 international performers and seven Indian artists, representing 30 countries.

Renowned choreographer Rani Khanam will lead the festival, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary expressions of dance and music. The performances will take place at the Ganga Pandal, located in Sector-1 of the Sangam Area, Parade Ground, Prayagraj.

Announcing the event, ICCR took to X and shared, "Join us for the 10th Edition of the India-International Dance & Music Festival—ICCR's International Cultural Mahakumbh, in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh."

Saturday marks the 41st day of the Maha Kumbh, with only four days remaining before the grand spiritual fair concludes. The festival, which began on January 13, will culminate on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

With millions of devotees already having taken a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam, the Maha Kumbh continues to reinforce its status as the world's largest human gathering.

Deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, the Maha Kumbh Mela stands as one of the most significant religious events globally. Attracting ascetics, saints, sadhus, sadhvis, kalpvasis, and pilgrims from diverse backgrounds, it reaffirms its place in India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

In preparation for the Maha Shivratri bath, emergency medical services have been bolstered at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The number of ICU beds has been increased from 52 to 147 to ensure adequate healthcare facilities.

The Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus.

As the Maha Kumbh progresses, the historic city of Prayagraj continues to witness an unparalleled display of faith and devotion, with cultural events like the International Dance and Music Festival further enriching this centuries-old tradition.