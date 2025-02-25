Maha Kumbh is confluence of Sanatan tradition: Maha Dy CM

Mahakumbh Nagar: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday took a dip of faith in Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh 2025. He experienced the spiritual consciousness of Mahakumbh by taking a bath in the holy confluence of life-giving, saving and virtuous Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna and invisible Saraswati.

Industrial Development Minister of Uttar Pradesh Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi welcomed Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on his arrival at Tirtharaj Prayagraj and felicitated him on behalf of the Government of Uttar Pradesh by presenting him with Kumbh Kalash.

On this occasion, Eknath Shinde called Mahakumbh 2025 the biggest event in the world and said that Prayagraj is a holy land and everyone is equal here. There is no big or small, and everyone gets the same respect. There is no inconvenience to the devotees here. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself is keeping an eye on the arrangements, making this Mahakumbh divine and magnificent.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the organisation of Mahakumbh 2025 is not only strengthening the Sanatan tradition but also strengthening the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. This event has given new heights to Indian culture and spiritual consciousness worldwide through the saints, devotees and seekers gathering in Prayagraj.