Maha Kumbh: JP Nadda to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam today

New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda will take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Saturday during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Saturday marks the 41st day of the Maha Kumbh, with only four days left for the grand spiritual fair to conclude. The festival, which commenced on January 13, will culminate on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

The Maha Kumbh has drawn millions of devotees from across India and abroad, reinforcing its status as the world's largest human gathering.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the Maha Kumbh for nine hours on Saturday, where he will oversee preparations for the Maha Shivratri 'Amrit Snan'.

He is scheduled to receive Nadda at the Triveni Guest House in Arail. Following this, at around 3 pm, both leaders will take a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam and then visit the Bade Hanuman Temple and Akshayvat for prayers.

As of 8 am on Saturday, approximately 33.10 lakh devotees had taken a dip at the Sangam. So far, about 59.64 crore pilgrims have participated in the holy baths, making this one of the largest congregations in history.

With the final weekend approaching, Prayagraj is experiencing heavy traffic congestion, with vehicles being stopped 10 km before the Sangam. Devotees are covering the remaining distance on foot, taking up to two to three hours to travel just 500 metres.

Despite the challenges posed by the massive crowds, devotees have praised the meticulous arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Many have commended the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath in ensuring a smooth and well-organised festival.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, is one of the most significant religious gatherings in the world. This sacred event attracts ascetics, sants, sadhus, sadhvis, kalpvasis and pilgrims from all walks of life, reaffirming its place in the cultural and spiritual fabric of India.

In preparation for the Maha Shivratri bath, emergency services have been increased at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital on the instructions of the Chief Minister. The number of ICU beds has been increased from 52 to 147 to accommodate any medical emergencies.

The Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus.

As the Maha Kumbh progresses, the historic city of Prayagraj continues to witness an unparalleled display of faith and devotion, marking yet another chapter in this centuries-old tradition.