Maha Kumbh of the country's cultural confluence to showcase at Ganga Pandal

Mahakumbh Nagar: Following the Basant Snan, a cultural Maha Kumbh will take place starting Thursday, showcasing a confluence of various cultures from across the country.

The Culture Department has finalized preparations for the main event at the Ganga Pandal. Over the next four days, the evenings of the Maha Kumbh will be enlivened by performances from renowned artists. They include- Dona Ganguly from Kolkata presenting the Odissi Dance, Yogesh Gandharva & Abha Gandharva's Sufi Singing, Suma Sudhindra from Karnataka singing and Dr. Devaki Nandan Sharma from Mathura presenting 'Raasleela' on February, 7.'

Kavita Krishnamurthy and Dr L. Subramaniam will present 'Light Music', Preeti Patel from Kolkata to perform Manipuri Dance, Narendra Nath from Pt. Bengal to present 'Sarod Recital' and Dr. Devaki Nandan Sharma from Mathura, to present 'Raasleela' on February 8.

On February 9 Suresh Wadekar's Sugam Sangeet entertains the devotees participating in the Maha Kumbh. Similarly, Padma Shri Madhup Mudgal from New Delhi will present Hindustani Classical Music, Sonal Man Singh from New Delhi will perform Odissi Dance and Dr Devaki Nandan Sharma from Mathura will present 'Raasleela'.

Prominent classical and playback singer Hariharan to present 'Sugam Sangeet', Shubhada Varadkar from Mumbai to perform Odissi Dance, and Sudha from Tamil Nadu will present Carnatic Music.

According to the culture department, the cultural programs will be postponed from February 11 to 13 as the Magh Purnima Snan falls on February 12.