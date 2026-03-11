Maha launches ‘Come Early, Go Early’ initiative for female govt staff

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday announced a flexible work time initiative for women state government employees working in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Pawar said that under the "Come Early, Go Early" initiative, women employees will be allowed flexible reporting time between 9.15 am and 9.45 am, and can leave early in the evening by the same number of minutes after putting in the required number of hours of work.

"This decision would provide major relief to women by easing the inconvenience they face due to rush hour crowds," she said, during a special discussion in the legislative council to mark International Women's Day. Reiterating the state government's commitment to the holistic development of women, Pawar urged members to strengthen the resolve to build a society that ensures proper respect, opportunities and security for women.