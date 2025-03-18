Maha LoP calls Nagpur incident 'govt-sponsored', accuses T. Raja of 'inciting violence'

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the state government, alleging that the violence in Nagpur was a "government-sponsored incident."

He also targeted Telangana BJP leader T. Raja, demanding that he be banned in Maharashtra for allegedly inciting violence.

Addressing reporters, Wadettiwar said, "If the big-mouthed minister has come from Telangana, T. Raja should be banned in Maharashtra. He is not even acknowledged by a dog in Telangana, yet he comes here and keeps blabbering, inciting violence. So, such worthless people should be shown their place in the first place."

"This Maharashtra is a peaceful Maharashtra. It is a forward-thinking Maharashtra. Every religion is respected and honoured. In such a situation, if these businesses are done by targeting any religion, then it clearly means that the government has encouraged them. Today, when this incident happened in Nagpur, there was a BJP government both at the Centre at state. Is there a need to protest about a grave?" he said.

"If the government had stopped the big-mouthed minister immediately, then such a situation would not have arisen in Maharashtra," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the Assembly that those responsible for rioting and attacking police personnel in Nagpur would face strict consequences.

He asserted that law and order would not be compromised under any circumstances and that individuals involved in violence would be dealt with irrespective of their caste or religion.

Fadnavis hinted at a larger conspiracy behind the riots, emphasising that the pattern of events suggested a well-planned effort to incite unrest. He stressed that the government would not tolerate attacks on law enforcement officers and urged citizens to maintain peace, especially during religious festivals.

He called upon people from all communities to act responsibly and prevent unnecessary tension.

The agitation began at 11:30 a.m. on Monday when the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal organised a protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave.

During the demonstration, they raised slogans and set fire to a symbolic grave made of grass bundles. Following the protest, the Ganesh Peth police registered a case against the demonstrators under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita and the Maharashtra Police Act, 2011. The case was officially recorded at 3:09 p.m.

Later in the evening, tensions escalated when rumours spread that the cloth used for the symbolic grave contained religious texts.

After Namaz at Attar Road, a crowd of around 250 people gathered at the site, raising slogans and allegedly threatening to set vehicles on fire.

The police force attempted to control the situation as protesters demanded action against Bajrang Dal activists. Their complaint was accepted at the Ganesh Peth police station.

The Chief Minister revealed that investigations uncovered deliberate attempts to instigate violence, with authorities seizing a large quantity of weapons and finding a trolley full of stones.

He said that 12 two-wheelers had been damaged in the violence, while larger vehicles, including a crane and two JCBs, were set on fire. Several individuals suffered attacks, including instances where swords were used.

According to Fadnavis, the clashes resulted in injuries to 33 police officers, including three of DCP rank.

Five civilians were also attacked, and one police officer sustained injuries from an axe, underscoring the severity of the situation.

The violence spread to areas such as Hansapuri and Bhaldarpura, where stone-pelting incidents left multiple individuals wounded. In response, police registered five FIRs and imposed restrictions on gatherings in 11 police station areas.

To prevent further escalation, five contingents of the State Reserve Police Force were deployed to maintain order. Fadnavis linked the unrest to the recent release of the film 'Chhavaa,' which he claimed had brought forth the true history of Sambhaji Maharaj, fueling public outrage against Aurangzeb.



