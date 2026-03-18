Maha passes Freedom of Religion Bill

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 was passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The law is aimed at prohibiting religious conversions carried out through fraud, coercion, inducement or marriage-related deception. Speaking on the Bill, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the law is not directed against any religion and is meant only to prevent unlawful conversions. He said the Bill does not restrict a person’s constitutional right to practice religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India, but it does not include the right to convert others through coercion or deceit.

According to the government, the law applies equally to all religions and its objective is to ensure that conversions are voluntary and transparent. Complaints can be filed by the affected person or close relatives, and authorities or police may take action on suspected unlawful conversions.