Maha: Shinde to meet HM Amit Shah; Ajit Pawar meets Fadnavis

Mumbai: Amid cracks in the MahaYuti partners during the ongoing elections in nagar parishads and nagar panchayats, the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday left for Delhi to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to argue the Shiv Sena’s case before him.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, along with party Working President, Praful Patel, met the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and discussed strengthening the party’s unity with the BJP in the MahaYuti alliance during the nagar parishad and nagar panchayat elections and also for the upcoming elections to the 32 zilla parishads and 29 municipal corporations.

A Shinde camp minister confirmed the party chief leader and Eknath Shinde’s visit to Delhi, saying that he is expected to discuss with the home minister the party’s commitment to further consolidate the MahaYuti’s position during the local and civic body elections in the state, which are being termed as mini assembly polls.

Shinde was not reachable for his comment.

Shinde’s move to visit Delhi comes a day after the Shiv Sena ministers boycotted the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday to express their displeasure over the BJP’s strategy to lure party leaders and nominate them during the local and civic body elections.

Shinde faction ministers downplayed their decision not to attend the cabinet meeting but did not hide their anguish over the BJP’s aggressive move to induct party office bearers, especially from its bastions, including Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Konkan and parts of western Maharashtra.

Shinde camp ministers met the Chief Minister and complained about the BJP’s efforts to bring Shiv Sena leaders into its fold. However, the Chief Minister assured them that the BJP will no longer make efforts to induct leaders from allies, including Shiv Sena and NCP.

However, he brought to the ministers’ notice that it all started after Shiv Sena lured some BJP leaders in the run-up to the local and civic body elections.

Meanwhile, Pawar and party working president Praful Patel met the Chief Minister and assured the party’s unstinted support for MahaYuti’s consolidation.

A senior NCP leader said, “The meeting was part of an ongoing bonhomie between the BJP and the NCP and also because of the cordial relations between the two parties. NCP has hardly made any attempt to poach into the BJP and lure leaders into its fold. NCP is quite conscious of projecting unity among the MahaYuti and not to give any ammunition to the opposition to target it during the local and civic body elections.”

NCP minister said that even though the ruling allies are unable to ally during the local and civic body elections, they will come together after the outcome of the polls to establish the MahaYuti rule.